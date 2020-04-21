UrduPoint.com
UN Reports 243 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff Worldwide - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) At least 243 employees at the UN offices across the world have contracted the novel coronavirus (COIVD-19) infection, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"As of April 20, there were 243 confirmed cases among the UN worldwide: 53 in the United States, and 32 in New York," Dujarric said.

He added that three UN workers have died due to the virus.

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended the current telecommuting arrangements for personnel working in the UN headquarters complex in New York City through May 31 amid the pandemic.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.5 million people worldwide have been infected with COVID-19, and 171,810 have passed away.

