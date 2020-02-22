UrduPoint.com
UN Reports Over 3,000 Civilian Deaths, Almost 7,000 Injuries In Afghanistan In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:02 PM

UN Reports Over 3,000 Civilian Deaths, Almost 7,000 Injuries in Afghanistan in 2019

The ongoing conflict in Afghanistan took the lives of more than 3,000 civilians and resulted in almost 7,000 people getting injured last year, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) announced on Saturday, saying that 2019 marked the sixth year in a row when the number of civili

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The ongoing conflict in Afghanistan took the lives of more than 3,000 civilians and resulted in almost 7,000 people getting injured last year, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) announced on Saturday, saying that 2019 marked the sixth year in a row when the number of civilian casualties in the conflict surpassed 10,000.

The UNAMA has published its data as the United States and the Taliban movement reached an accord on a week-long reduction of violence in Afghanistan, which, if successful, will lead to the signing of a peace agreement on February 29.

"The new report documents 3,403 civilians killed and 6,989 injured, with the majority of the civilian casualties inflicted by anti-government elements. It is the sixth year in a row that the number of civilian casualties has exceeded 10,000," the UNAMA said in a statement.

According to the mission, 2019 saw a five percent decrease in civilian casualties compared to 2018 due to a lower number of casualties caused by the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). At the same time, it notes that the number of victims of the Taliban and the international military forces increased last year.

"All parties to the conflict must comply with the key principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution to prevent civilian casualties," Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said, adding that the conflicting sides must take steps to prevent further casualties.

In its negotiations with the United States, the Taliban has been seeking to ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists.

