UN Requests $1.9Bln. for COVID-19-Related, Other Needs in South Sudan - OCHA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The United Nations has requested $1.9 billion for the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the resulting COVID-19 disease as well as other humanitarian needs in South Sudan this year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The COVID-19 Addendum to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan requests US$390 million and brings the overall humanitarian appeal for the year to $1.9 billion," the release said.

With the money requested, humanitarian partners aim to assist 7.4 million people, up from the 5.6 million planned to be reached before the pandemic occurred, the release said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, South Sudan has reported 1,693 novel coronavirus cases and 27 deaths.