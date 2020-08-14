UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United Nations has requested $565 million to support the recovery and reconstruction of Lebanon in the wake of the deadly explosions at the port of Beirut last week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We are asking today for $565 million to help the people of Lebanon move from immediate life-saving humanitarian relief to recovery and construction and eventually towards longer-term economic recovery, following the Beirut port explosions," Dujarric said.