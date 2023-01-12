UrduPoint.com

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid In Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - Spokesman

UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown has delivered humanitarian aid in the Kharkiv region and spoken to representatives of the local communities most affected by the ongoing conflict, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown has delivered humanitarian aid in the Kharkiv region and spoken to representatives of the local communities most affected by the ongoing conflict, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown is currently visiting the most impacted communities in the eastern Kharkiv region," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "Even though access to the areas has improved after the government of Ukraine regained control, the situation there remains dire."

Dujarric pointed out that Brown is meeting with the local authorities in order to plan deliveries of winter supplies and support the people affected by the harsh weather conditions.

The United Nations remains active on the Ukrainian crisis, focusing on different ways to help the people in need, Dujarric added.

Earlier in January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the chances to achieve peace in Ukraine are low and the United Nations has concentrated its efforts where it can actually make some impact, such as by delivering humanitarian aid or helping with grain shipments out of Ukraine and Russia.

Related Topics

Weather United Nations Ukraine Russia Kharkiv January Government

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

9 minutes ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislatio ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Hold Big Tech Accountable

13 minutes ago
 Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After ..

Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

14 minutes ago
 Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home cre ..

Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home crew of damaged capsule

14 minutes ago
 UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop d ..

UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

14 minutes ago
 Indian Prime Minister Invites Israeli Counterpart ..

Indian Prime Minister Invites Israeli Counterpart to Visit New Delhi - Office

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.