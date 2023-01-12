UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown has delivered humanitarian aid in the Kharkiv region and spoken to representatives of the local communities most affected by the ongoing conflict, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown is currently visiting the most impacted communities in the eastern Kharkiv region," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "Even though access to the areas has improved after the government of Ukraine regained control, the situation there remains dire."

Dujarric pointed out that Brown is meeting with the local authorities in order to plan deliveries of winter supplies and support the people affected by the harsh weather conditions.

The United Nations remains active on the Ukrainian crisis, focusing on different ways to help the people in need, Dujarric added.

Earlier in January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the chances to achieve peace in Ukraine are low and the United Nations has concentrated its efforts where it can actually make some impact, such as by delivering humanitarian aid or helping with grain shipments out of Ukraine and Russia.