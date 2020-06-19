UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Resolution Condemns Structural Racism, Does Not Mention US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:05 PM

UN resolution condemns structural racism, does not mention US

The UN's top human rights body adopted Friday a resolution condemning structural racism and police brutality, after the text was revised to remove specific mention of the United States

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The UN's top human rights body adopted Friday a resolution condemning structural racism and police brutality, after the text was revised to remove specific mention of the United States.

The UN Human Rights Council's 47 members approved by consensus the revised version of the resolution, which was initially presented by African countries for an urgent council debate, called following the death of George Floyd in US police custody.

Related Topics

Resolution Police United Nations George United States Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

1 hour ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

3 hours ago

NBA makes 'Juneteenth' a paid holiday for first ti ..

1 minute ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at upper Pu ..

1 minute ago

KP Govt presents over Rs 55.9778 billion supplemen ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.