UN Resumes Humanitarian Flights To Ethiopia's Mekelle - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:55 PM

The United Nations has resumed humanitarian flights into the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, Mekelle, after the suspension last month prompted by airstrikes that caused the organization's airplane to abort its landing, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The United Nations has resumed humanitarian flights into the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, Mekelle, after the suspension last month prompted by airstrikes that caused the organization's airplane to abort its landing, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"UN Humanitarian Air Service flights to Mekelle resumed today, following the suspension on the 22nd of October," Haq said.

Haq noted that almost 40 trucks with aid departed Semera, the capital of Afar region of Ethiopia, to deliver food to Tigray for the first time since October 18.

