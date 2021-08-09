The United Nations is looking at the letter sent by the Haiti government requesting assistance in the investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moise and the forming of an international commission of inquiry, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The United Nations is looking at the letter sent by the Haiti government requesting assistance in the investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moise and the forming of an international commission of inquiry, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"We've received the letter which asks for assistance to the investigation of the assignation of the President and the prosecution of those who are responsible," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "We're taking a look at the letter, and that letter will be answered."

The letter from the Haitian Foreign Ministry to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requested creating a special court to prosecute the alleged killers and masterminds, citing a similar act of 2005 following a terrorist attack in Lebanon that killed 22 people, including Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

The United Nations has already deployed four police investigative advisers to support Haiti's Inspector General and the Judicial Police in probing Moise's assassination on July 7.

The decision to move forward with an international commission of inquiry or international tribunal into the killing will have to be taken by the UN Human Rights Council and the Security Council respectively, the bodies competent to undertaking such steps, Dujarric said.

The Haitian authorities have already detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers who were allegedly involved in Moise's assassination. The current head of the Haitian government, Ariel Henry, expressed doubt those detained were responsible for the assassination.