UN Revised Humanitarian Plan for Afghanistan Seeks $1.1Bln for 2020 Due to Pandemic - OCHA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The United Nations has revised its response plan for Afghanistan and now seeks $1.1 billion for 2020 as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic deepens the humanitarian crisis in the country, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a flash update on Thursday.

"The revised HRP [Humanitarian Response Plan] requests US$1.1 billion to reach 11.1 million of the most vulnerable people with life-saving assistance until the end of the year," the update said.

According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the organization has been able to collect only $227 million so far to support Afghanistan.

The assistance program plans to assist both new needs arising from the pandemic and pre-existing challenges in the country, OCHA said,

The agency also warned that cases in Afghanistan, where more than 43 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive, are expected to continue to rise over the weeks ahead.

To boost COVID-19 response, the country needs to resource community engagement, surveillance and contact -tracing, it added.