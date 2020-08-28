UN Revises Beirut Humanitarian Appeal, Now Seeks $344Mln for Assistance - Spokesman

The United Nations has lowered the amount of money in its humanitarian appeal for Beirut, which suffered a massive explosion earlier in August, and now seeks $344 million to provide life-saving support and recovery for the next three months, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The United Nations has lowered the amount of money in its humanitarian appeal for Beirut, which suffered a massive explosion earlier in August, and now seeks $344 million to provide life-saving support and recovery for the next three months, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We, along with our humanitarian partners are now seeking $344 million to help 300,000 people with immediate life-saving needs, as well as to help move the country toward recovery for the next three months following the Beirut explosions earlier this month," Dujarric said.

The initial appeal, launched on August 14 and asking for $565 million, has been revised downward to reflect the operational realities and evolving needs, Dujarric noted.

The appeal is funded at 17 percent at present, Dujarric said.

On August 4, a massive explosion occurred at the port of Beirut that 4 destroyed nearly half of the city's buildings and killed more than 170 people while injuring more than 5,000 others.

The Lebanese authorities said the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the Beirut port was the cause of the blast.