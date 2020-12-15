UN Rights Agency Calls for Probe Into Deadly Shipwreck Off Venezuela Coast - Statement

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Tuesday that Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago should promptly conduct a thorough investigation into the deadly shipwreck off the Venezuela coast

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Tuesday that Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago should promptly conduct a thorough investigation into the deadly shipwreck off the Venezuela coast.

"We are extremely saddened by the news that at least 21 Venezuelans who had attempted to reach Trinidad and Tobago died when their boat capsized off the coast of Venezuela," the statement said. "We also urge the Venezuelan and Trinidad and Tobago authorities to coordinate and cooperate to protect the lives and safety of migrants and refugees... by promptly, effectively, thoroughly and transparently investigating this tragic incident.

"

The incident took place near the coastal town of Guiria. The authorities said they found 21 bodies over the weekend of which four were children.

OHCHR called on the two governments to take urgent action to stop human traffickers from sending refugees on perilous sea journeys, suspend all forced returns and provide safe and legal pathways for migrants to avoid deportation.

The number of Venezuelan refugees fleeing the country's economic crisis has increased in recent weeks as lockdown measures across the region ease. Approximately 5.4 million refugees have already left the Latin American country, with at least 16,000 having been registered by Trinidad and Tobago.