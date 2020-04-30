UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Agency Calls On US To Lift Sanctions From Cuba, Other Countries Amid Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:16 PM

UN Rights Agency Calls on US to Lift Sanctions From Cuba, Other Countries Amid Pandemic

UN human rights experts have called upon the United States to lift economic sanctions from Cuba and other countries to ensure unhindered functioning of supply chains of medical products during the coronavirus pandemic, the Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) UN human rights experts have called upon the United States to lift economic sanctions from Cuba and other countries to ensure unhindered functioning of supply chains of medical products during the coronavirus pandemic, the Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Thursday.

"We urge the US Government to withdraw measures aimed at establishing trade barriers, and ban tariffs, quotas, non-tariff measures, including those which prevent financing the purchase of medicine, medical equipment, food and other essential goods," the OHCHR said, quoting the experts.

According to the report, the US had ignored repeated calls to waive sanctions that undermine the capacity of Cuba and other countries to respond effectively to the pandemic. The humanitarian exemptions provided by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on April 16 did not ease the burdensome procedure of getting medical supplies to sanctioned countries, the OHCHR said.

"In the pandemic emergency, the lack of will of the US Government to suspend sanctions may lead to a higher risk of such suffering in Cuba and other countries targeted by its sanctions," the UN rights experts said.

The export and re-export of goods to Cuba, in the meantime, requires a cumbersome and expensive licensing process because of the US embargo, which undermines the efficiency of buying medicine, medical equipment and technology, given that the issuance of licenses or clearance for exemptions can take several months, as explained in the OHCHR report.

The experts further called for not leaving anyone behind in the global fight against the pandemic, with special attention given to the most vulnerable segments of population, such as the elderly and people with disabilities.

