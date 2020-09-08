UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Agency Concerned About Indigenous People In Asia Facing Multiple Challenges

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:58 PM

UN Rights Agency Concerned About Indigenous People in Asia Facing Multiple Challenges

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has raised concerns about the situation around indigenous peoples in Asia who are facing mass displacement and rising poverty, among other challenges, according to a press release issued on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has raised concerns about the situation around indigenous peoples in Asia who are facing mass displacement and rising poverty, among other challenges, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

"Indigenous peoples in Asia are facing massive displacement, the destruction of their environment and rising poverty due to land-grabbing," the press release said, citing the special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, Francisco Cali-Tzay.

According to the official, the increasing large-scale development projects in the region, including mining and monocrop plantations, cause grave human rights violations, with indigenous peoples losing their traditional lands and resources.

"States must take measures to prevent violence and the criminalisation of indigenous peoples arising from the exercise of their rights and the defence of their lands and territories.

Strengthening the regulation of private companies is essential," Cali-Tzay added.

In addition, discrimination against and marginalization of indigenous peoples, namely women and people with disabilities, continues across the region.

"For States to put into action their development pledge of leaving no one behind, the obligations towards indigenous peoples must be at the forefront and reflected in policy measures and in the allocation of resources," the press release added.

Within this context, the UN rights expert called for promoting the rights of indigenous peoples and their traditional practices to solve global issues, including achieving sustainable development and combating climate change, among others.

