UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Agency Concerned Over Situation In DRC's North Kivu Province

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The situation in Masisi and Lubero in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) North Kivu province is alarming, Liz Throssell, the spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated on Friday.

According to information from the UN Joint Human Rights Office in DRC (UNJHRO), 2,359 human rights abuses have been recorded in Masisi and Lubero this year alone, including 484 executions, 1,455 violent attacks, and 354 cases of sexual violence.

"We call on the authorities to establish prompt, impartial, independent and effective investigations into all human rights violations and abuses with a view to hold those responsible accountable," Throssell said.

The spokeswoman also called on the authorities to ensure that security forces deployed to the two territories are prepared to resist and confront the armed groups to prevent human rights violations.

The province of North Kivu has been the epicentre of war in the DRC. It has generated a large number of armed groups, with over two dozen emerging over the past two decades. There is significant tension between indigenous groups and the Hutu and Tutsi populations, many of whom arrived as immigrants.

More Stories From World

