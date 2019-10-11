UN Rights Agency Warns of Rise in Anti-Semitism in Germany After Halle Shooting

(@imziishan)

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)' office raised concerns on Friday over a steep rise in anti-Semitism in Germany after a gunman killed two people outside a synagogue in Halle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)' office raised concerns on Friday over a steep rise in anti-Semitism in Germany after a gunman killed two people outside a synagogue in Halle.

German media said Friday that Stephan Balliet, the gunman behind the shooting in Halle, had confessed after hours-long interrogation that he had been motivated by anti-Semitic and far-right beliefs. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer admitted Thursday that the threat of anti-Semitic extremism in Germany was "very high."

"This horrific attack is the latest example of an extremely disturbing rise in violence directed at Jews in many places, including a sharp rise in incidents in Germany," OHCHR spokesman Rupert Colville said.

Before opening fire, Balliet attempted to enter the synagogue, where some 50 people were praying. He reportedly wore a camera on his helmet and live-streamed his attack online.

Colville drew a parallel with the March shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand where the gunman used a body camera to capture footage of the killings. He said action should be taken to stop the "cross-fertilization" of violent extremism via the internet and social media.