UN Rights Body Rejects US Bid to Debate Uyghur Issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The United Nations Human Rights Council rejected on Thursday a US-sponsored draft resolution that sought to initiate a debate on the situation in the Uyghur-majority Xinjiang province in northwestern China.

"Draft resolution A/HRC/51/L.

6 on holding a debate on the situation of human rights in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, was rejected," the UN body said during the 51st regular session in Geneva.

A vote by the council's 47 members saw the United States and its 16 allies vote in favor of holding a debate, a further 19 nations voted against and 11 abstained.

The United States insists that China has been violating human rights of the Muslim Uyghur minority, a claim rejected by China as disinformation. A panel of UN experts said in September that the scale of arbitrary detention of Uyghurs in China might amount to a crime against humanity.