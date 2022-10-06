UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Body Rejects US Bid To Debate Uyghur Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 09:04 PM

UN Rights Body Rejects US Bid to Debate Uyghur Issue

The United Nations Human Rights Council rejected on Thursday a US-sponsored draft resolution that sought to initiate a debate on the situation in the Uyghur-majority Xinjiang province in northwestern China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The United Nations Human Rights Council rejected on Thursday a US-sponsored draft resolution that sought to initiate a debate on the situation in the Uyghur-majority Xinjiang province in northwestern China.

"Draft resolution A/HRC/51/L.

6 on holding a debate on the situation of human rights in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, was rejected," the UN body said during the 51st regular session in Geneva.

A vote by the council's 47 members saw the United States and its 16 allies vote in favor of holding a debate, a further 19 nations voted against and 11 abstained.

The United States insists that China has been violating human rights of the Muslim Uyghur minority, a claim rejected by China as disinformation. A panel of UN experts said in September that the scale of arbitrary detention of Uyghurs in China might amount to a crime against humanity.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Minority China Vote Geneva United States September Muslim

Recent Stories

Imam, Asad bat Balochistan safely to a draw

Imam, Asad bat Balochistan safely to a draw

43 seconds ago
 Wapda to face Pak Army in National Women Basketbal ..

Wapda to face Pak Army in National Women Basketball Championship final

44 seconds ago
 Kremlin Cup 2022 International Tennis Tournament C ..

Kremlin Cup 2022 International Tennis Tournament Canceled - Organizers

47 seconds ago
 Qatar to Announce 3 New Partners of Project to Inc ..

Qatar to Announce 3 New Partners of Project to Increase LNG Production - QatarEn ..

49 seconds ago
 Hungary Ready to Help Protect Serbian-North Macedo ..

Hungary Ready to Help Protect Serbian-North Macedonian Border - Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 Petroleum Reserve Releases on Table as Biden Weigh ..

Petroleum Reserve Releases on Table as Biden Weighs Ways to Lower Oil Prices - W ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.