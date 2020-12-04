UN Rights Chief Alarmed by Alleged Torture, Maltreatment of Jailed Protesters in Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed concerns on Friday about the alleged torture and other forms of cruel and degrading treatment of Belarusians detained during anti-government protests.

"I am alarmed by the numerous allegations of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment in custody, with up to 2,000 complaints reportedly lodged by the end of October," Bachelet said in a statement at the intersessional meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

More than 27,000 people have been arrested in Belarus since August 9 on administrative and criminal charges punishable by up to three years in prison, according to the official.

Bachelet said her office had "multiple and credible reports" suggesting that people were beaten during and after arrest. Many of the detainees have been kept in overcrowded non-ventilated cells, denied food, water, access to the toilet and medical treatment, according to the statement.

"They have further reported violent and random beatings, as well as acts of humiliation, insults and threats," Bachelet said.

Lawyers, human rights defenders and journalists covering human rights violations during the protests have been under pressure by the Belarusian authorities, confronted with such threats as criminal charges punishable by imprisonment, loss of parental rights and loss of jobs, according to the statement.

The UN official called on the Belarusian authorities to immediately release all those arbitrarily and unlawfully detained and stop the regular crackdown on protests, respecting citizens' right to peaceful assembly. Bachelet also urged Minsk to engage in a "genuine, respectful and inclusive national dialogue."

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won in a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming electoral fraud, and took to the streets. Security officers used force in suppressing the protests.

The Belarusian opposition has been holding mass rallies weekly on Sundays, each of them resulting in multiple detentions. Lukashenko's supporters have also organized rallies in his support.