UN Rights Chief Bachelet Calls on Belarus to Release All Peaceful Protesters - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Belarus on Thursday to release all peaceful protesters and conduct investigations into all allegations of serious human rights violations in the context of the 2020 presidential election.

"All those who have been detained for peacefully exercising their rights should be released," Bachelet said in a statement. "Thorough, effective, credible and transparent investigations should be conducted into all allegations of serious human rights violations, with perpetrators brought to justice."