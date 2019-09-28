UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Chief Bachelet Voices Concerns Over Mass Arrests Of Protesters By Egypt

Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:02 AM

United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet on Friday expressed concern over the lack of due process after Egyptian authorities arrested thousands of protesters seeking the resignation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet on Friday expressed concern over the lack of due process after Egyptian authorities arrested thousands of protesters seeking the resignation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

"I remind the Egyptian government that under international law people have a right to protest peacefully," Bachelet said in a press release. "They also have a right to express their opinions, including on social media. They should never be detained, let alone charged with serious offenses, simply for exercising those rights.

"

Egyptian civil society organizations say than 2,000 people - including lawyers, human rights defenders, political activists, university professors and journalists - were detained before, during and after street protests that took place in a number of Egyptian cities on 20-21 September.

Bachelet urged authorities to "radically change their approach to any future protests," including those expected on Friday.

News reports said that some protesters had once again taken to the streets in several cities across Egypt Friday afternoon, calling for Sisi to step down.

