UN Rights Chief Calls for Immediate Release of 45 People Detained in Myanmar Coup

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Myanmar military should immediately release the 45 people detained during the coup in the country, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that Myanmar's State Counselor, Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and some members of the country's ruling party were detained. The military vowed to take action against what they say was voter fraud in the November 8 election. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won the election.

"I am alarmed by reports suggesting that at least 45 people have been detained - including elected parliamentarians under confinement - and I call for their immediate release," Bachelet said. "There are also disturbing reports of journalists being harassed or attacked, and restrictions on the internet and social media - which will restrict access to information and freedom of expression at this critical and frightening time for the people of Myanmar."