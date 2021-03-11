UN Rights Chief Calls for More Efforts to Achieve Justice in Syria After 10 Years of War

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called on the international community to step up efforts to establish the truth and justice in Syria, which has just entered its 11th year of civil war, the commissioner's office (OHCHR) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called on the international community to step up efforts to establish the truth and justice in Syria, which has just entered its 11th year of civil war, the commissioner's office (OHCHR) said on Thursday.

The appeal came in light of the recent verdict by a German court that in late February sentenced a former member of the Syrian secret police to 4.5 years in jail on charges of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity. The move is considered by Bachelet as an important step forward on the path to achieving justice.

"With Syria about to enter its 11th year of violence and conflict, the pursuit of truth, justice and reparations for victims must not only continue but be stepped up, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said today," the UN agency said in a press release.

According to the UN rights chief, though repeated attempts have been made to refer the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court, these efforts eventually stalled.

Therefore, it is vital that "national courts continue to conduct fair, public and transparent trials and reduce the accountability gap for such serious crimes."

The high commissioner also pointed to the need to address another longstanding problem that appeared even before 2011 � the issue of missing and disappeared people. The UN agency cannot establish their precise number due to the lack of access to the middle Eastern country, but it is roughly estimated to be in the tens of thousands.

"Enforced disappearance is a continuous crime that has an appalling impact on the individual whose fate is unknown and on their family, causing continuing trauma for them and severely curtailing the enjoyment of their human rights," Bachelet added.

The UN official also called on all parties concerned to create an international body to clarify the fate and whereabouts of those missing and urged Damascus to investigate all cases of human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, to ensure those responsible were brought to justice.