(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday called for the prompt release of all protesters detained in Cuba, urging Havana to resolve the disagreements through dialogue.

"I am very concerned at the alleged use of excessive force against demonstrators in Cuba and the arrest of a large number of people, including several journalists," Bachelet said, adding that "all those detained for exercising their rights must be promptly released."

Bachelet expressed regret concerning the death of a protester in Havana and in this context stressed the importance of "an independent, transparent, effective" investigation.

"I urge the Government to address the protesters' grievances through dialogue, and to respect and fully protect the rights of all individuals to peaceful assembly and freedom of opinion and expression," Bachelet said.

In addition, she called on the Cuban government to fully restore access to the internet and social media.

On July 11, Cuba witnessed its largest protests since 1994, fueled by anger over shortages of basic goods. Thousands of people demanded free elections and the resolution of social issues. Other demands were connected with the shortage of medicines, as well as basic necessities.

In response, the supporters of the government and ruling Communist Party held counter-protests, following President Miguel Diaz-Canel's calls to take to the streets and repel provocations. He admitted that there were reasons for public grievances, but blamed them on US sanctions.