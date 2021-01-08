UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Chief Calls On Trump To Disavow False, Dangerous Narratives - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

UN Rights Chief Calls on Trump to Disavow False, Dangerous Narratives - Statement

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a statement on Thursday called on US President Donald Trump to deny false allegations of electoral fraud that incited the deadly riots on Capitol Hill.

"We are deeply troubled by Wednesday's attack on the US Capitol, which demonstrated clearly the destructive impact of sustained, deliberate distortion of facts, and incitement to violence and hatred by political leaders," Bachelet said. "We call on leaders from across the political spectrum, including the President of the United States, to disavow false and dangerous narratives, and encourage their supporters to do so as well."

The high commissioner also joined widespread calls for a thorough investigation into Wednesday's events in the capital of the US.

Related Topics

Attack Riots United Nations Trump Capitol Hill United States From

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

22 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

37 minutes ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

37 minutes ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

37 minutes ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

37 minutes ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.