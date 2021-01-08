UN Rights Chief Calls on Trump to Disavow False, Dangerous Narratives - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a statement on Thursday called on US President Donald Trump to deny false allegations of electoral fraud that incited the deadly riots on Capitol Hill.

"We are deeply troubled by Wednesday's attack on the US Capitol, which demonstrated clearly the destructive impact of sustained, deliberate distortion of facts, and incitement to violence and hatred by political leaders," Bachelet said. "We call on leaders from across the political spectrum, including the President of the United States, to disavow false and dangerous narratives, and encourage their supporters to do so as well."

The high commissioner also joined widespread calls for a thorough investigation into Wednesday's events in the capital of the US.