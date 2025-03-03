Open Menu

UN Rights Chief Concerned By 'fundamental Shift' In US Direction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM

UN rights chief concerned by 'fundamental shift' in US direction

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The UN rights chief voiced deep concern Monday over the United States' "fundamental shift" in direction since Donald Trump returned to power, and decried the "unchecked power" of "unelected tech oligarchs".

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council, Volker Turk voiced his strongest rebuke to date of the dramatic about-face seen in the United States in recent weeks.

"We have enjoyed bipartisan support from the United States of America on human rights over many decades," he said, before adding: "I am now deeply worried by the fundamental shift in direction that is taking place domestically and internationally".

Without naming Trump, he decried that "policies intended to protect people from discrimination are now labelled as discriminatory".

"Progress is being rolled back on gender equality. Disinformation, intimidation and threats, notably against journalists and public officials, risk undermining the work of independent media and the functioning of institutions."

Turk also lamented that "divisive rhetoric is being used to distort, deceive and polarise".

"This is generating fear and anxiety among many," he warned.

"On these issues and more, my office will continue building on our long history of constructive engagement."

Since returning to the White House on January 20, Trump has signed a whopping 79 executive orders touching on issues from foreign policy to transgender rights.

With his Republican Party only holding narrow majorities in Congress, and seeking to move quickly to remake the US government, Trump has brandished his pen as a weapon targeting trade, civil rights and Federal bureaucracy.

He has also made X and Tesla owner Elon Musk his cost-cutter-in-chief, as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Without mentioning Musk by name, Turk on Monday voiced concern over the growing influence wielded by "a handful of unelected tech oligarchs", who have people's data.

In comments not limited to the situation in the United States, he warned that such tech oligarchs "know where we live, what we do, our genes and our health conditions, our thoughts, our habits, our desires and our fears".

"They know us better than we know ourselves. And they know how to manipulate us."

Turk stressed that "any form of unregulated power can lead to oppression, subjugation, and even tyranny: the playbook of the autocrat".

He called on countries everywhere to "adapt -- fast".

"States must fulfil their duty to protect people from unchecked power, and work together to achieve this," he said.

