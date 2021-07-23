UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday expressed concern over the Iran authorities' violent response to demonstrators who took to the streets in the province of Khuzestan to protest water shortages.

Protests erupted on July 15 in several cities across Khuzestan over severe water shortages and alleged mismanagement of resources. According to the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), the authorities responded with a disproportionate use of force that resulted in at least four individuals being killed. State media said one police officer had also been killed.

"The impact of the devastating water crisis on life, health and prosperity of the people of Khuzestan should be the focus of the Government's attention, not the protests carried out by people driven to desperation by years of neglect," Bachelet said in a statement.

"I am extremely concerned about the deaths and injuries that have occurred over the past week, as well as the widespread arrests and detention."

Bachelet said protesters who have been injured are avoiding going to medical facilities for fear of being arrested.

The UN rights chief called on Iran to urgently mitigate the impact of the water crisis in Khuzestan and implement policies ensuring the right to water in the long term.

Southwestern Iran plunged into a water crisis after experiencing the worst drought in the past 50 years. According to an Iranian water supply and sanitation company, 101 cities out of 304 are experiencing an acute shortage of water.