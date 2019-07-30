The UN rights chief on Monday condemned the "reprehensible" murder of a tribal chief in the Amazon, linking the killing to the pro-mining policies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

The body of the head of the Waiapi tribe, which controls territory in the northern state of Amapa deep inside the Amazon, was found in a river last week.

Rich in gold, manganese, iron and copper, the Waiapi's territory has faced growing pressure from miners, ranchers and loggers under far-right Bolsonaro.

The chief's murder "is tragic and reprehensible in its own right," the United High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said in a statement.