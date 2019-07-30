UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Chief Condemns Brazil Tribal Leader's Killing

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:12 AM

UN rights chief condemns Brazil tribal leader's killing

The UN rights chief on Monday condemned the "reprehensible" murder of a tribal chief in the Amazon, linking the killing to the pro-mining policies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The UN rights chief on Monday condemned the "reprehensible" murder of a tribal chief in the Amazon, linking the killing to the pro-mining policies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The body of the head of the Waiapi tribe, which controls territory in the northern state of Amapa deep inside the Amazon, was found in a river last week.

Rich in gold, manganese, iron and copper, the Waiapi's territory has faced growing pressure from miners, ranchers and loggers under far-right Bolsonaro.

The chief's murder "is tragic and reprehensible in its own right," the United High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said in a statement.

Related Topics

Murder United Nations Amapa Gold From

Recent Stories

Sit-in call of JUI-Chief just for political gains ..

46 seconds ago

At least 52 dead in Brazil prison riot: official

53 seconds ago

Greta Thunberg to sail the Atlantic for UN summit

9 minutes ago

'Never heard him say he wanted PSG exit': Verratti ..

9 minutes ago

Tiger's US PGA event gets status boost to invitati ..

9 minutes ago

Universities in Karachi to remain closed on Tuesda ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.