UN rights chief decries 'disproportionate force' against Georgia protesters

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The United Nations rights chief voiced deep concern Monday at the violence surrounding demonstrations in Georgia's capital Tbilisi, lamenting that police had used "disproportionate" force to disperse the protesters and journalists.

"The use of unnecessary or disproportionate force against protesters and media workers is extremely worrying," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.

"All Georgians from across the political spectrum should be able to express their views about the future of their country freely and peacefully," he said.

His comments came as thousands of pro-European Union protestors took to the streets of the Georgian capital Tbilisi again Monday for the fifth straight night of demonstrations against the government's postponement of EU accession talks until 2028.

Turk's statement pointed to reports that dozens of protesters and media workers had been injured during the demonstrations, with security forces reportedly using pepper spray, water cannons and chemical irritants.

It stressed that under international human rights standards, any use of force by security personnel "must remain an exception and comply with the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, precaution and non-discrimination".

Turk also voiced concern at the latest figures from Georgian authorities indicating that at least 224 people were detained during four nights of protests.

"Reports that a number of children are among those detained are particularly worrying," he said.

He demanded that anyone "detained for the legitimate exercise of their rights to freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly must be released immediately and unconditionally".

The UN rights chief meanwhile called on protesters to exercise their rights peacefully, pointing to reports that a number of them had thrown rocks, fireworks and bottles at security forces, in addition to causing damage to the parliament building.

The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in October 26 parliamentary elections that the pro-European opposition said were fraudulent.

Facing a boycott of parliament by opposition MPs and attempts by the pro-EU president to annul the election results, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced last week that Georgia was shelving accession talks with the European Union until 2028.

The decision triggered uproar, sparking intense clashes between protestors and police in the centre of Tbilisi in a series of late-night protests.

Turk highlighted that an independent authority in Georgia had launched an investigation into the abuse of official authority by police officers.

"All those found responsible for violations should be held accountable, and allegations of ill-treatment of detainees should also be investigated," he said.