UN Rights Chief Decries Heightened Risk Of Serious Violations In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 07:56 PM

UN rights chief decries heightened risk of serious violations in Ukraine

The United Nations rights chief voiced alarm Tuesday at Russia's recognition of two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, warning that a military escalation would significantly increase the risk of serious violations

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The United Nations rights chief voiced alarm Tuesday at Russia's recognition of two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, warning that a military escalation would significantly increase the risk of serious violations.

Michelle Bachelet said in a statement that she was "deeply concerned" following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision Monday to recognise the independence of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk separatist republics.

"Any significant escalation in military action creates a heightened risk of serious human rights violations as well as violations of international humanitarian law," Bachelet said.

