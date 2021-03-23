UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Chief Dismayed By Turkey's Pullout From Treaty To Fight Violence Against Women

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

UN Rights Chief Dismayed By Turkey's Pullout from Treaty to Fight Violence Against Women

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has expressed disappointment by Turkey's announcement to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention as the step could hamper the country's efforts to combat gender-based violence, her spokesperson Liz Throssel said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Turkey announced its decision to leave the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence.

"The High Commissioner has expressed her dismay at the withdrawal, which represents a significant step backwards in Turkey's efforts to advance women's rights, especially given that gender inequality and gender-based violence against women remain a serious concern in Turkish society," Throssel said in a statement.

The decision to pull out from the treaty when gender-based violence in Turkey is on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic sends a wrong signal to the world and highlights the shrinking of civic space in that country, Throssel said.

"We call on Turkey to reverse its withdrawal, conduct consultations with civil society and women's groups, and make tangible efforts to promote and protect the safety and rights of all women and girls in Turkey," she said.

A group of UN human rights experts, including the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, the Chair of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women and regional experts, also backed the call on Turkey to reconsider the step which they said weakens women's protections and leaves them at further risk.

