UN Rights Chief Expresses Concern Over Death Of Navy Captain In Custody In Venezuela

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:17 PM

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Monday she was deeply concerned by the death in custody of a naval officer, who was detained in Venezuela for allegedly being involved in a coup plot against President Nicolas Maduro

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Monday she was deeply concerned by the death in custody of a naval officer, who was detained in Venezuela for allegedly being involved in a coup plot against President Nicolas Maduro.

According to the statement, Acosta Arevalo was detained on June 21 by unidentified armed men. Given that the whereabouts of the captain had not been disclosed to his family and lawyers for seven days despite repeated requests, his case may also constitute an enforced disappearance, banned under international law.

"I am shocked by the alleged torture of Captain Acosta Arevalo, and that his treatment in custody may have been the cause of his death. I remind the Venezuelan authorities that they are responsible for the life, and the physical and psychological integrity of all people deprived of their liberty," Bachelet said.

The rights commissioner called on the Venezuelan authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, including an autopsy that meets international standards.

"I also call on the Venezuelan authorities to allow the other six military and former security officers detained along with Captain Acosta Arevalo to receive visits from their lawyers and relatives, to ensure they are treated with humanity and dignity and are protected from torture and other forms of ill-treatment," she added.

On June 28, members of the Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence brought Acosta Arevalo before a military tribunal, along four other military officers and two former security officers accused of plotting to assassinate Maduro. Acosta Arevalo's lawyer said the naval officer appeared before the judge in a wheelchair, was unable to speak, "and showed clear signs of having been tortured," according to the statement.

