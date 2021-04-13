UN rights chief fears Myanmar heading towards 'full-blown conflict'

The UN rights chief warned Tuesday of possible crimes against humanity in Myanmar, and said it seemed to be heading towards a massive conflict like the one ravaging Syria

"I fear the situation in Myanmar is heading towards a full-blown conflict. States must not allow the deadly mistakes of the past in Syria and elsewhere to be repeated," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.