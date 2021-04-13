UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Chief Fears Myanmar Heading Towards 'full-blown Conflict'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:03 PM

UN rights chief fears Myanmar heading towards 'full-blown conflict'

The UN rights chief warned Tuesday of possible crimes against humanity in Myanmar, and said it seemed to be heading towards a massive conflict like the one ravaging Syria

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The UN rights chief warned Tuesday of possible crimes against humanity in Myanmar, and said it seemed to be heading towards a massive conflict like the one ravaging Syria.

"I fear the situation in Myanmar is heading towards a full-blown conflict. States must not allow the deadly mistakes of the past in Syria and elsewhere to be repeated," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Myanmar

Recent Stories

LUMS hosts first-ever virtual homecoming event for ..

8 minutes ago

Road carpeting work visits

3 minutes ago

21 shops sealed for SOPs breach

3 minutes ago

DC vows to give relief to the masses

3 minutes ago

Six die of coronavirus in Sargodha last week

3 minutes ago

Russia accuses US, NATO of turning Ukraine into 'p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.