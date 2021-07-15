UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Chief Says Alarmed By Belarus Security Forces' Raids On Rights Activists Offices

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:55 PM

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that she was alarmed by reports that the Belarus security services raided the offices of human rights organizations and journalists and have detained several activists

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that she was alarmed by reports that the Belarus security services raided the offices of human rights organizations and journalists and have detained several activists.

"I am deeply alarmed at the latest developments in Belarus, where on Wednesday the security forces carried out dozens of raids on the offices and homes of human rights activists and journalists, and a number of people were reported to have been detained," Bachelet said.

The UN High Commissioner called on Belarus to immediately release those individuals who are still detained.

"I have repeatedly warned about the deteriorating situation in Belarus and call once again on the government to cease their policy of intimidating and harassing civil society and media workers," Bachelet said.

On Wednesday, the Belarusian Justice Ministry initiated the suspension of the activities of the opposition association Movement For Freedom.

Another Belarusian opposition organization, the human rights center Viasna - which is not officially registred - said law enforcement officers searched the homes of some of its members and could not reach out to its chief Ales Bialiatski.

