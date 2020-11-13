UN rights chief says 'desperate' situation in violence-hit Mozambique

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The UN called Friday for urgent measures to protect civilians in Mozambique's northeastern Cabo Delgado province, where militants are wreaking havoc, warning that the population is in a "desperate" situation.

"The situation is desperate both for those trapped in conflict-affected areas, with barely any means of surviving, and for those displaced across the province and beyond," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.