UN Rights Chief Says 'desperate' Situation In Violence-hit Mozambique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:23 PM

The UN called Friday for urgent measures to protect civilians in Mozambique's northeastern Cabo Delgado province, where militants are wreaking havoc, warning that the population is in a "desperate" situation

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The UN called Friday for urgent measures to protect civilians in Mozambique's northeastern Cabo Delgado province, where militants are wreaking havoc, warning that the population is in a "desperate" situation.

"The situation is desperate both for those trapped in conflict-affected areas, with barely any means of surviving, and for those displaced across the province and beyond," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

