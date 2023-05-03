UN Rights Chief Says Haiti 'Dangling Over Abyss'

Haiti is on the verge of an "abyss" in terms of the social contract and rights situation, High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Haiti is on the verge of an "abyss" in terms of the social contract and rights situation, High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Wednesday.

"I visited the country in February. It is dangling over an abyss. The State's lack of capacity to fulfill human rights has completely eroded people's confidence. The social contract has collapsed," Turk told the UN Security Council.

The UN official pushed for an immediate deployment of a "time-bound, specialized and human rights-compliant support force" to support Haiti's institutions.

A longer-term challenge is the building of robust institutions that deliver on human rights, Turk added.

Haiti has long been mired in a socio-political crisis that escalated after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021.

The Haitian government has asked the international community to deploy troops in the country with a view to deterring crime and violence. The US and Canada have so far supplied the nation with armored military aircraft, vehicles and small ships to help the Haitian authorities in their fight against armed gangs.