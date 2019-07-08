UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Chief 'shocked' By Conditions At US Migrant Detention Centres

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:40 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The UN human rights chief said Monday that she was "deeply shocked" by conditions under which migrants and refugees are held at US detention centres, following reports of severe overcrowding and disease-ridden cells.

"As a paediatrician, but also as a mother and a former head of State, I am deeply shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded facilities, without access to adequate healthcare or food, and with poor sanitation conditions," the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said in a statement.

