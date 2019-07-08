UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Chief 'shocked' By Conditions At US Migrant Detention Centres

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:34 PM

UN rights chief 'shocked' by conditions at US migrant detention centres

The UN human rights chief said Monday that she was "deeply shocked" by conditions under which migrants and refugees are held at US detention centres, following reports of severe overcrowding and disease-ridden cells

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The UN human rights chief said Monday that she was "deeply shocked" by conditions under which migrants and refugees are held at US detention centres, following reports of severe overcrowding and disease-ridden cells.

"As a paediatrician, but also as a mother and a former head of State, I am deeply shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded facilities, without access to adequate healthcare or food, and with poor sanitation conditions," the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) watchdog report released last week warned of "dangerous overcrowding" in multiple detention facilities, which hold thousands of migrants seeking to remain in the United States, most of whom are fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.

Then, on Saturday, the New York Times and The El Paso Times published an article describing a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas as filled with hundreds of children wearing filthy clothing and packed into disease-ridden cells.

President Donald Trump called the story a "hoax" and said he would take the media to visit the centres.

Bachelet said that even detaining children "for short periods under good conditions can have a serious impact on their health and development.""Consider the damage being done every day by allowing this alarming situation to continue," added Bachelet, the former president of Chile.

Trump has previously expressed little sympathy for migrants in the facilities, saying on Twitter: "If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centres, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!"

Related Topics

United Nations Poor Twitter Visit Trump El Paso New York Chile United States Border Media All Refugee

Recent Stories

Wedding belle Riske stuns world number one Barty a ..

2 minutes ago

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA warns ..

2 minutes ago

Svitolina into first Wimbledon quarter-final

2 minutes ago

Dollar gains 40 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 1 ..

3 minutes ago

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a big opp ..

2 minutes ago

Art workshop at PNCA enhancing students' creative ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.