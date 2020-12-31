UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Chief 'Strongly' Condemns Iran's Execution Of Child Offender - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 08:36 PM

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet condemned Iran's execution of child offender Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet condemned Iran's execution of child offender Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Thursday.

Rezaiee was executed earlier in the day for a murder he allegedly committed when he was 16 years old.

"The execution of child offenders is categorically prohibited under international law and Iran is under the obligation to abide by this prohibition," Shamdasani said. "UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet strongly condemns the killing of Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee.

Bachelet also expressed dismay that the execution took place despite the interventions by the OHCHR with Iran on the matter, Shamdasani said.

The spokesperson stated that Rezaiee's confessions were allegedly extracted through torture. Additionally, the authorities failed to grant Rezaiee a retrial.

According to OHCHR, between December 19 and 26, at least eight individuals were executed in Iran, and at least eight other people are at risk of imminent execution.

The High Commissioner urged Iran to halt all executions of child offenders and review their cases under international law, Shamdasani said.

