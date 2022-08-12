UN rights chief to visit Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Michelle Bachelet is to make the first visit by a UN rights chief to Bangladesh next week, including to the sprawling refugee camps home to nearly a million Rohingyas.

Bachelet's office announced Friday that the trip from Sunday to Wednesday was at the Dhaka government's invitation.

It will be one of the former Chilean president's final acts as the United Nations high commissioner for human rights before her four-year term expires at the end of the month.

During her visit to the capital Dhaka, the UN rights chief is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other ministers.

"The high commissioner will also travel to Cox's Bazar where she will be able to visit camps housing Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and meet with refugees, officials and non-governmental organisations," her office said in a statement.

The visit comes ahead of the fifth anniversary this month of the Rohingya exodus into the southeastern tip of neighbouring Bangladesh.

The camps house nearly one million Rohingya refugees that fled a military offensive in Myanmar.