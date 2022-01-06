UN Rights Chief Urges All Sides in Kazakhstan to Refrain From Violence

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday called on all sides in Kazakhstan to avoid violence and seek a peaceful resolution of grievances

"International law is clear: people have the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression.

At the same time, protesters, no matter how angry or aggrieved they may be, should not resort to violence against others," Bachelet said in a statement.

Bachelet also called on the Kazakhstan authorities to ensure that internet services are immediately and completely restored.

"Shutting down the Internet - in effecting curbing people's access to information and their right to freedom of expression, assembly and participation, as well as a host of other rights - is not the answer to a crisis but risks fueling the violence and unrest," Bachelet said.