UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Chief Urges India To End Rising Hate-speech Bullying Of Muslims, Christians

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 10:39 PM

UN rights chief urges India to end rising hate-speech bullying of Muslims, Christians

The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, Tuesday voiced concern over Hindutwa attacks on religious minorities, including Muslims and Christians, and called on the Indian leaders to publicly condemn the ever-increasing incitement to hatred

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, Tuesday voiced concern over Hindutwa attacks on religious minorities, including Muslims and Christians, and called on the Indian leaders to publicly condemn the ever-increasing incitement to hatred.

"In India, I am concerned by recent statements and actions expressing hatred and violence against religious minority communities," she said in her annual report and update on recent developments around the world to the Human Rights Council.

"Notably," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said, "at two events in December, Hindutva leaders called for the murder of Muslims, in a context purporting to make India a Hindu nation." (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his close associates have not condemned those statements, including one by monk Yati Narsinghanand Giri, that encouraged Hindus to carry out the genocide of Muslims.

In this regard, Bachelet called for "full, transparent and prompt accountability" of those involved in hate speech.

"Rising violence against the Christian community is also deeply concerning," the rights chief said, adding that faith-based organizations recorded over 305 cases of attacks on Christians from January to November 2021, many involving Hindu-supremacist groups.

"Over the past year, problematic laws banning religious conversions have been enacted or proposed in several states," she noted, pointing out that such laws might foster hatred or even violence.

"I urge India's leaders to publicly condemn any form of hate speech and incitement to religious hatred, regardless of religious or ethnic origin," the high commissioner added.

Related Topics

India Murder Prime Minister World United Nations Minority Narendra Modi January November December Muslim Christian From

Recent Stories

Legendary Cricketer Younus Khan visits KPT

Legendary Cricketer Younus Khan visits KPT

48 seconds ago
 Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

49 seconds ago
 Women workers rally: Women termed as symbol of res ..

Women workers rally: Women termed as symbol of resistance

50 seconds ago
 Premier League suspends deal with Russia over Ukra ..

Premier League suspends deal with Russia over Ukraine invasion

52 seconds ago
 Root goes as England collapse to 57-4 at lunch

Root goes as England collapse to 57-4 at lunch

7 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib blasts PPP for damaging Sindh govern ..

Farrukh Habib blasts PPP for damaging Sindh governance

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>