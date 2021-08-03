UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Chief Urges Lebanon To Ensure Transparent Probe Into Beirut Blast - Spokesperson

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Lebanon to ensure a transparent and effective investigation into the massive explosion that devastated Beirut and hold accountable those responsible for the explosion, spokesperson for the High Commissioner, Marta Hurtado, said in a statement on Tuesday

On August 4, 2020, more than 200 people lost their lives, and 6,500 were wounded, when some 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate improperly stored at the Beirut port exploded, destroying some 73,000 apartments and causing $15 billion in property damage.

"As despair deepens and anger mounts in Lebanon, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is today stressing the urgent need for the Lebanese government to ensure a transparent, effective, thorough and impartial investigation into what happened last August and to hold those responsible accountable," Hurtado said.

Hurtado pointed out that despite the initial positive spirit when the government initiated judicial proceedings, the investigation appears to have stalled 12 months later and is coupled with a lack of transparency and accountability.

"The High Commissioner is also calling on the authorities to uphold the right of victims to effective remedy and reparations," Hurtado said.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the Lebanese government formed an investigation committee. The probe was led by Lebanese judge Fadi Sawan, who was dismissed after charging criminal negligence to several high-ranking politicians, including caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun also rejected calls from many world leaders for an international investigation into the cause of the explosion.

