UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Chief Urges Reparations For Colonialism, Slavery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:42 PM

UN rights chief urges reparations for colonialism, slavery

The UN's human rights chief on Wednesday urged countries to confront the legacy of slavery and colonialism and to make reparations

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The UN's human rights chief on Wednesday urged countries to confront the legacy of slavery and colonialism and to make reparations.

Addressing an urgent debate on racism and police brutality called at the UN Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet also criticised the "gratuitous brutality" on display in the killing of George Floyd in the United States, warning that it had "come to symbolise the systemic racism that harms millions of people of African descent".

Related Topics

Police United Nations George United States Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

46 minutes ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

46 minutes ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

2 hours ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.