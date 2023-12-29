Open Menu

UN Rights Chief Urges Russia To Halt Ukraine Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) UN human rights chief Volker Turk condemned the deadly wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine on Friday and urged Moscow to cease the attacks "immediately".

Russia launched drone and missile strikes, killing more than 18 people and wounding more than a hundred in one of the biggest air attacks of the war.

"I am shocked by yet another full-scale set of coordinated missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation across Ukraine during the night," Turk said in a statement.

