UN rights chief urges step back from violence in Kazakhstan

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged all sides in Kazakhstan to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution to their grievances following mass unrest after days of demonstrations.

"People have the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression. At the same time, protesters, no matter how angry or aggrieved they may be, should not resort to violence against others," Bachelet said in a statement, as she called for the release of all those detained solely for exercising their right to peaceful protest.