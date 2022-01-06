UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Chief Urges Step Back From Violence In Kazakhstan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 10:43 PM

UN rights chief urges step back from violence in Kazakhstan

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged all sides in Kazakhstan to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution to their grievances following mass unrest after days of demonstrations

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged all sides in Kazakhstan to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution to their grievances following mass unrest after days of demonstrations.

"People have the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression. At the same time, protesters, no matter how angry or aggrieved they may be, should not resort to violence against others," Bachelet said in a statement, as she called for the release of all those detained solely for exercising their right to peaceful protest.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest United Nations Same Kazakhstan May All From

Recent Stories

Elgar steers South Africa to victory over India in ..

Elgar steers South Africa to victory over India in second Test

2 minutes ago
 Most countries may see annual heat extremes every ..

Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study

2 minutes ago
 Milinkovic-Savic saves Lazio as Covid chaos hangs ..

Milinkovic-Savic saves Lazio as Covid chaos hangs over Serie A matches

2 minutes ago
 EU's Borrell voices 'great concern' over Kazakhsta ..

EU's Borrell voices 'great concern' over Kazakhstan unrest

2 minutes ago
 Steps taken to provide relief to people in rain af ..

Steps taken to provide relief to people in rain affected areas of Gwadar: DC Jam ..

2 minutes ago
 China to complete building of space station in 202 ..

China to complete building of space station in 2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.