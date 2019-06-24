UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Chief Urges Sudanese Authorities To Let Human Rights Experts Into Country

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Monday upon the Sudanese authorities to allow human rights experts to enter the country to investigate the events of June 3 and to stop the suppression of human rights

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Monday upon the Sudanese authorities to allow human rights experts to enter the country to investigate the events of June 3 and to stop the suppression of human rights.

On June 3, the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) forces started a crackdown on the sit-in protesters who were demanding that the power be transferred to a civilian authority. Following the violent dispersal, the opposition ceased all negotiations with the TMC. The violence resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

"I urge Sudan to grant access to my Office; to put an end to the repression of the people's human rights; and to immediately end the internet shutdown. The Sudanese people are entitled to express their opinions, and - like people everywhere - they have a right to live in freedom and at peace, enjoying the rule of law and the conditions necessary to dignity," the UN commissioner said at the 41st session of the Human Rights Council.

Bachelet noted that the peaceful uprising in Sudan, "with its call for democratic governance and justice" was met with a brutal crackdown by the security forces earlier this month.

"I regret that the Government has not responded to our request for access to investigate allegations of serious human rights violations by the joint security forces during the crackdown. They include reports that more than 100 protesters were killed, and many more injured, during and following the assault by security forces on a peaceful sit-in on 3 June," she added.

The June events served as a culmination of the unrest Sudan has been engulfed in since December. The rallies resulted in the resignation of the country's long-term leader, Omar Bashir in early April. The TMC promised to hold a new election in two years' time. However, protesters continued to hit the streets, demanding the military to hand power to a new civilian government.

