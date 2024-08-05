Open Menu

UN Rights Chief Warns Against Wider War In Mideast, Appeals For Urgent De-escalation

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM

UN rights chief warns against wider war in Mideast, appeals for urgent de-escalation

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Monday called for an urgent de-escalation in the Middle East as tensions mount in the wake of recent deadly attacks linked to the Israeli war in Gaza, which is about to enter its 10th month

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Monday called for an urgent de-escalation in the middle East as tensions mount in the wake of recent deadly attacks linked to the Israeli war in Gaza, which is about to enter its 10th month.

“I am deeply worried about the rising risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East and plead with all parties, along with those States with influence, to act urgently to de-escalate what has become a very precarious situation,” he said in a statement.

The high commissioner stressed that “human rights - first and foremost the protection of civilians - must be the top priority.”

Turk noted that over the past 10 months, civilians - mostly women and children - have endured unbearable pain and suffering as the result of bombs and guns.

“Everything, and I mean everything, must be done to avoid this situation spiraling further into an abyss that will only have even more terrible consequences for civilians,” he said.

The human rights chief is the latest UN official to join Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in calling for de-escalation as tensions continue to rise following the spate of attacks.

In late July, 12 people were killed after a rocket struck a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan.

Days later, a senior Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, followed by the killing of a Hamas political chief in Tehran, Iran.

Last Friday, UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said he had “engaged in critical discussions with the relevant parties and member states in the region, including Lebanon, Egypt and Qatar, in support of regional de-escalation.”

APP/ift

Related Topics

Football United Nations Iran Egypt Gaza Qatar Tehran Beirut Lebanon Middle East July Women All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

12 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

12 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

13 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

13 hours ago

More Stories From World