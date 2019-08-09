UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Chief Worries Over Financial Impact Of US Sanctions On Venezuela - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:05 AM

UN Rights Chief Worries Over Financial Impact of US Sanctions on Venezuela - Statement

UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet in a statement on Thursday warned that US sanctions on Venezuela will have a severe financial impact on the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet in a statement on Thursday warned that US sanctions on Venezuela will have a severe financial impact on the country.

"I am deeply worried about the potentially severe impact on the human rights of the people of Venezuela of the new set of unilateral sanctions imposed by the US this week.

.. especially as there will certainly be over-compliance by financial institutions around the world that have commercial relations with the governments of the US and Venezuela," Bachelet said in a press release.

Related Topics

World United Nations Venezuela

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

55 minutes ago

PPP leaders fail to represent Sindh in Parliament: ..

4 minutes ago

UN Says Aware of US-Turkey Talks on Syria Safe Zon ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Believes Inciters of Conflicts ..

4 minutes ago

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

2 hours ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.