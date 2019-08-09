UN Rights Chief Worries Over Financial Impact of US Sanctions on Venezuela - Statement

UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet in a statement on Thursday warned that US sanctions on Venezuela will have a severe financial impact on the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet in a statement on Thursday warned that US sanctions on Venezuela will have a severe financial impact on the country.

"I am deeply worried about the potentially severe impact on the human rights of the people of Venezuela of the new set of unilateral sanctions imposed by the US this week.

.. especially as there will certainly be over-compliance by financial institutions around the world that have commercial relations with the governments of the US and Venezuela," Bachelet said in a press release.