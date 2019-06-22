UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Chief's Visit Helped Venezuela's Progress On Human Rights - Maduro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 07:10 AM

UN Rights Chief's Visit Helped Venezuela's Progress on Human Rights - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro praised the "successful" visit of Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, to the Latin American country, saying that it helped the country to achieve progress in the human rights area.

"I believe that it was a good visit ... During the visit of Michelle Bachelet today, we made the first step to rapprochement between the Venezuelan government and the Venezuelan society for the development of relations in the area of human rights. We are moving forward. I believe that this visit was successful for Venezuela as a whole and the system of international law," Maduro said on the results of his meeting with Bachelet late on Friday.

The speech was broadcast live on Maduro's Twitter.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido's move to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets.

Related Topics

United Nations Twitter Oil Visit Progress United States Venezuela January Government Opposition

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

7 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

7 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

8 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

8 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.