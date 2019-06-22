(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro praised the "successful" visit of Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, to the Latin American country, saying that it helped the country to achieve progress in the human rights area.

"I believe that it was a good visit ... During the visit of Michelle Bachelet today, we made the first step to rapprochement between the Venezuelan government and the Venezuelan society for the development of relations in the area of human rights. We are moving forward. I believe that this visit was successful for Venezuela as a whole and the system of international law," Maduro said on the results of his meeting with Bachelet late on Friday.

The speech was broadcast live on Maduro's Twitter.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido's move to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets.