UN Rights Commissioner Urges End to West Bank Clashes as Violence Spirals Out of Control

Deadly violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank is spiraling out of control, fueled by an escalation in the use of advanced weapons and strident political rhetoric in Israel, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Deadly violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank is spiraling out of control, fueled by an escalation in the use of advanced weapons and strident political rhetoric in Israel, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said on Friday.

"These latest killings and the violence, along with the inflammatory rhetoric, serve only to drive Israelis and Palestinians deeper into an abyss," the commissioner said in a statement published by his office, the OHCHR.

The recent spike in violence followed an Israeli security operation in the Jenin refugee camp, which houses thousands of Palestinians displaced from their homes since the mid-20th century. The Monday raid killed at least seven Palestinians, including two children, and left more than 90 others as well as seven Israeli soldiers injured.

Israel also launched airstrikes at the camp, in what the commissioner said was an escalation of the use of weaponry associated with an armed conflict rather than a law enforcement operation. There were also reports of an Israeli drone strike near Jenin on Wednesday that killed three Palestinians.

The hostilities were followed by the killing of four Israelis in an illegal Jewish settlement and assaults on Palestinian villages by Israeli settlers backed by Israeli security forces. The assaults left one Palestinian dead and three others wounded, and dozens of Palestinian homes and vehicles burned.

Tuerk said the underlying dynamics leading to the widespread violence and arbitrary loss of life needed to be addressed with urgency by both Israel and the Palestinians. He also insisted that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land must end.

"For this violence to end, the occupation must end ... On all sides, the people with the political power know this and must instigate immediate steps to realize this," he said.

This year is already set to become the deadliest experienced by the occupied West Bank in 17 years. Israeli security forces killed at least 126 Palestinians in the past six months, compared to 155 Palestinians killed over the whole of 2022, the highest death toll since 2016.